74-Year-Old Commits Suicide By Shooting Himself In Delhi: Police

The man's wife found him lying in a pool of blood in the bathroom. (Representational)

A 74-year-old man allegedly committed suicide today by shooting himself at his home in southeast Delhi's Sundar Nagar area, the police said.

The man, identified as Yadav Nath Bhargava, was suffering from a cough problem for the last six years and was in depression because of his illness, the police said.

Initial investigations revealed that around 8:15am, the man's wife, Mamata Bhargava, heard a loud bang.

Ms Mamata and her domestic help discovered Mr Bhargava lying in a pool of blood in the bathroom. His licensed revolver was also found there, Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast), said.

Police officials have ruled out any foul play in preliminary investigations.

Crime team of police has visited and inspected the spot, the officer said.

The body has been sent for the postmortem and further investigation is underway, he added.