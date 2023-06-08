70-Year-Old Woman Killed While Resisting Robbery At Delhi Home: Cops

A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated, he added.

A 70-year-old woman got killed on Thursday while resisting a robbery at her house in east Delhi's Maujpur, police said.

Shamim was at her house in Ambedkar Basti when about five-six unidentified people barged in and held her, her husband, and their tenant captive at knifepoint, they said.

Shamim's husband Abbas and their 22-year-old relative Zahid, who was also their tenant, too were injured in the struggle, police said, adding the robbers made good with valuables that include some jewellery items.

All three were rushed to a hospital nearby where Shamim was declared brought dead while the remaining two underwent treatment for their injuries, a senior police officer said.

The spot was visited by forensic experts as well as the crime team, he said, adding police have recovered CCTV footage pertaining to the crime.

A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)