7 Puppies Found Dead In Delhi, Apartment Resident Alleges Animal Cruelty

As many as seven puppies were found dead under mysterious circumstances inside an apartment complex in a posh west Delhi locality yesterday, triggering allegations that they were killed by the residents.

The police received a call regarding the puppies' death by a female resident of the Kargil Apartments in Sector 18A, Dwarka. They were rushed to a veterinary hospital where they were declared brought dead, a senior officer said.

In a Facebook post, the woman alleged, "See we human call ourself so civilised and educated. The case of Kargil apartment sector 18A Dwarka where people were so annoyed with these puppies so they killed all of them."

They were seven in number and all were found dead in the morning. There were so many cut marks on their body, the post read. The woman also urged her Facebook friends to share the post to bring into the attention of the masses and asked people to fight against such alleged cruelty.

The role of the apartment residents are being probed and the complex's CCTV footage examined, the officer said.

A post-mortem has been conducted and a case will be registered as per the report under specific sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, he added.