7 Arrested For Offering Fake Jobs, Over 100 SIM Cards Recovered: Delhi Cops

Delhi Police on Friday busted a gang of cyber cheaters and unveiled a web of deception and financial scams with the arrest of seven people from Delhi-NCR and Bihar.

As per Deputy Commissioner of Police in Delhi's Shahdara, Rohit Meena, the gang used to lure innocent people by giving them lucrative offers and then extorted money from them.

"A gang of cyber cheaters was busted with the arrest of seven persons from Delhi-NCR and Bihar. Rs 4-5 crore worth of transactions were detected. They lured innocent people by giving them lucrative offers and taking money from them," said DCP Meena.

The official further said that each person in the cyber fraud gang used to target more than 10 people in a day. More than 100 SIM cards, 11 mobile phones, bank accounts and ATM cards were also recovered," the DCP said.

Earlier last week, Delhi police busted an international cyber fraud syndicate and arrested a Ghana national.

The arrested accused was identified as Ebo Quansah Elijah, a resident of Ghana, officials said.

According to an official statement, the operation began following a complaint received at the Cyber Police Station, reporting a cyber fraud incident involving a total loss of Rs 101,100.

An FIR under Section 420 IPC was registered on the basis of the complaint received, added the official statement.

The investigation revealed the modus operandi of the mastermind, who enticed Indian victims with digital products through WhatsApp conversations and provided them with account numbers for money transfers, the statement added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)