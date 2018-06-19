6-Year-Old, Who Went Missing In Delhi, Rescued Through WhatsApp The missing child was found in Noida Sector 20.

Share EMAIL PRINT The six-year-old boy went missing on Saturday (Representational) New Delhi: A six-year-old boy who was missing since Saturday was rescued with the help of Whatsapp, police said today.



According to the police, Sher Singh, a resident of East Vinod Nagar in east Delhi, had registered a complaint at Kalyan Puri police station stating that his son was missing.



During investigation, messages were flashed all over India, including in the WhatsApp group of east district of the Delhi Police and Delhi-UP WhatsApp group, DCP (East district) Pankaj Kumar Singh said.



Yesterday, the Delhi Police received an information from Sector 20 Noida Police about rescue of the missing child, the DCP said.



He said that a police team rushed to the Sector 20 Noida police station where the missing child was found.



"It came to notice that they received the message about the missing child through a WhatsApp group. The minor child was recovered in a short period due to use of technology," Mr Singh said.



