6-Year-Old Homeless Girl Kidnapped, Raped By Drug Addict In Delhi: Police

A six-year-old homeless girl was brutally raped by a 24-year-old man in central Delhi, a police official told news agency PTI today.

The accused is also homeless and stayed on the same footpath as the minor girl.

On July 14, the girl was allegedly kidnapped by the accused while she was playing near the Kali Mandir of Minto Road. She lives in a footpath near the temple.

After a while when her parents failed to spot her, they raised an alarm. She was found at 11.30pm that night in a pool of blood, grievously injured.

She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared her condition to be critical. The girl's internal organs have been severely damaged despite a 4 hour long surgery and she also lost a lot of blood, according to the Delhi Commission for Women.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal visited the girl and has promised monetary help for her recovery and rehabilitation. Ms Maliwal also tweeted about the incident and requested the judiciary to hang the accused.

Visited 6 year old rape survivor in hospital. She was raped so brutally dat despite 4 hour operation, her internal organs r damaged! Father rickshaw puller, stepmom beggar & family homeless. Request courts to give death to guilty imm. Seek support frm society to help rehab girl. - Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) July 16, 2018

The DCW is also going to file an application for monetary compensation to the girl, who belongs to a very poor family.

Ms Maliwal, also requested the society to help rehabilitate her. The DCW said in a statement that the girl may take a very long time to recover from the brutal assault.

This case follows the many cases of brutal minor rapes that have rocked the nation in the recent past.

