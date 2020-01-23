6 Students Injured In Collision Between School Bus And Cluster Bus In Delhi

Six students got injured as the schoo bus they were in had a collision with a DTC cluster bus

Six students were injured after a school bus collided with a cluster bus this morning in west Delhi's Naraina area, officials said.

The six children, who were injured in the collision, were taken to Kapoor Hospital with the help of locals, the officials said.

According to the fire department, it received a call at 7:10 am regarding the incident.

"A fire call was received that a school bus collided with a cluster bus in Naraina area near the fire station. Around six school children got injured. More details awaited," fire services chief Atul Garg told news agency IANS.

(Inputs from PTI and IANS)