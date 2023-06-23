5 Kg Gold Worth Rs 2.56 Crore Seized At Delhi Airport, 5 Arrested

The passengers smuggled the gold via Bangkok, officials said.

Customs officials at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport seized over five-kilogram gold, collectively valued at about Rs 2.56 crore, from five passengers who smuggled the precious metal into the country.

On the basis of profiling, AirCustoms@IGIA has seized 5 kg gold valued at Rs. 2.65 Cr from 5 pax who arrived from Bangkok in 5 separate cases. All 5 pax are arrested under Customs Act. Further investigations are going on. pic.twitter.com/DVtxpWxA6C — Delhi Customs (Airport & General) (@AirportGenCus) June 23, 2023

"All five passengers have been arrested. They were intercepted on the same sector -- that was Bangkok to Delhi flights," said a senior customs official.

A case with charges of smuggling against them has been filed. Two of the four passengers arrived at Delhi Airport's Terminal -3 on June 21 and another two on June 22. The other individual arrived on June 20.