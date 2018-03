A 54-year-old assistant sub-inspector, posted in the police control room unit, died after shooting himself in the head today inside a police van in Civil Lines, Delhi police said.The policeman, identified as Hanuman Sahay, was taken to a hospital where he died, they added.The police van, with which he was attached, was out of order and it was taken by staff to Old Police Lines for repair, police said. It was there that the policeman shot himself in the head, they said.It was found that he was under depression for the last four-five years and was undergoing treatment at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, they said.