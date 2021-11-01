52-Year-Old Businessman Shot Dead In Delhi: Police

A 52-year-old businessman was shot dead allegedly over monetary dispute (Representational)

A 52-year-old businessman was shot dead near his hotel allegedly over monetary dispute in southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur area, police said on Monday.

Krishan Pal Sehrawat, a resident of Haryana's Gurgaon sustained a gunshot injury near his left temple, they said.

The police said Sehrawat has a hotel in Mahipalpur which he had given on lease to Roshan Mishra around 10 months ago. The victim had a dispute with Mishra over non-payment of lease amount and pending electricity bills.

The two parties have known each other for sometime, they said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Gaurav Sharma said Mishra and his associates are the prime suspects in the case and efforts are on to trace them.

According to Sharma, the Vasant Kunj North Police Station received the call about Sehrawat being shot at on Sunday at around 11 pm.

The injured was taken to the Spinal Injury Centre but was declared brought dead by doctors, he added.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Sehrawat and Mishra had a fight over pending electricity bills and lease amount last week. The victim asked Mishra to pay the pending bills and settle the lease amount but Mishra did not clear any of them, the officer said.

The police said Mishra was supposed to pay Rs five lakhs and on Sunday night.

Sehrawat met the Mishra and his associates at the hotel. They also consumed liquor together, police said.

One of the CCTV footage accessed by the investigating team showed that Sehrawat was walking with Mishra and his associates outside the hotel after they met inside the hotel, the officer said.

As they reached near a parking space, both Sehrawat and Mishra got into a heated argument and they allegedly shot the victim on the left side of his head's temple area and fled from the spot," he said.

More CCTV footages are being scanned to ascertain the exact sequence of events and the routes taken by the accused to escape, police said.