50 New Covid Cases In Delhi In 24 Hours, Active Cases Lowest This Year

Delhi on Tuesday reported 50 new coronavirus cases and 4 deaths, according to data shared by the health department.

According to the health department, Delhi now has 519 active cases, which is the lowest this year.

With the new cases, the overall tally of the national capital rose to 14,56,451. In last 24 hours, 65 patients have recovered from the disease taking the overall count to 14,10,874.

So far, 25,058 have died due to the virus in the city.

The cumulative positivity rate has dropped to 6.02 per cent while the fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent.



On Monday, the national capital reported 51 new COVID-19 cases, 95 recoveries and zero deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 0.09 per cent.

A total of 39,498 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 24,778 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. A total of 2,37,92,412 tests have been done so far.

As per the bulletin, 91,100 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in last 24 hours and 1,01,34,821 beneficiaries have been have been inoculated so far.

On Sunday, Delhi's National Zoological Park reopened for the public after being closed for 105 days. The zoo was temporarily shut due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital during the second wave.