5-Year-Old Student Allegedly Sexually Assaulted By Sweeper In Delhi: Cops

A five-year-old student of a private school was allegedly sexually assaulted by a sweeper inside the school premises in south Delhi's GK-2 area, the police said today.

The accused has been identified as Picha Muthu (45), a resident of Sudhar Camp, Kalkaji, they said.

According to police, the matter came to light on August 8 after the minor's mother alleged that her daughter was sexually assaulted in the washroom by Mutthu, who works as a sweeper in the school.

A medical examination of the victim conducted at All India Institute of Medical Sciences hospital confirmed that the minor girl was sexually assaulted, a senior police officer said.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

The accused, who has been working in the school for nearly 20 years, was arrested the same day, the officer added.

The girl identified the accused and he was sent to judicial custody.

Statements of the victim and the mother were recorded. CCTV footage and digital video recorder have also been seized, they added.

