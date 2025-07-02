5 TVs, 14 ACs: Delhi Chief Minister's House Up For Rs 60 Lakh Renovation

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's official residence - Bungalow number 1 on Raj Niwas Marg - will undergo a renovation worth Rs 60 lakh this month. According to the tender notice issued by the Public Works Department (PWD), the renovation will mainly focus on augmenting electrical fixtures. The bids for the tender will open on July 4, and the work will be completed within a period of 60 days, officials said.

Ms Gupta has been given two bungalows - 1 and 2. While she will use the bungalow number 1 to live in, the bungalow number 2 will be used as a camp office.

The tender issued on June 28 said that of the Rs 60 lakh, five TVs worth Rs 9.3 lakh will be installed at the Chief Minister's house. 14 ACs worth Rs 7.7 lakh, and 14 CCTV cameras worth Rs 5.74 lakh will also be installed. The house will also have an Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) system of Rs 2 lakh.'

Additionally, 23 ceiling fans with a remote control for Rs 1.8 lakh, one OTG (Oven Toast Grill) for Rs 85,000, one automatic washing machine for Rs 77,000, one dishwasher for Rs 60,000, gas stove worth Rs 63,000, microwaves worth Rs 32,000, and six geysers for Rs 91,000 will be installed.

A total of 115 lamps, wall lighters, hanging lights, and three big chandeliers will be put up in the house at the cost of Rs 6,03,939, the tender mentioned.

Currently, Ms Gupta is living in her Shalimar Bagh house.

Ms Gupta, who took the oath as Delhi Chief Minister in February, had said she would not live in the former official residence of ex-Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal - the controversial bungalow at 6 Flagstaff Road in the national capital. She, instead, vowed to turn what the BJP called 'Sheeshmahal' into a museum.

"We will make Sheeshmahal a museum...We will also fulfill all the promises PM Modi made. I thank him for choosing me for this position," she had told NDTV.

BJP had attacked Mr Kejriwal over the renovation of the bungalow at 6 Flagstaff Road in the national capital. The reconstructed bungalow, an extravagant residence sprawling over 40,000 square yards, served as Mr Kejriwal's official residence from 2015 until October 2024. A Central Public Works Department (CPWD) report, released in October 2024, highlighted luxurious renovations and high-end appliances installed at the bungalow.

Mr Kejriwal vacated the premises after resigning as Chief Minister under intense political scrutiny from the BJP.