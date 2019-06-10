5 Arrested For Shooting At Woman Over Spa Rivalry In Delhi: Police

The accused and the woman who got shot owned spas in the same locality, police said (Representational)

Five men were arrested for their alleged involvement in shooting at a woman over business rivalry in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar area, police said Sunday.

The incident took place in April, the police said, adding the woman was injured due to the firing when she was returning home along with her nephew in a car.

The accused three who opened fire at the woman were identified as Saurabh Rana (19), Prince Khasa (19) and Danish Bali (19). Two more accused who helped hatch the conspiracy were identified as Raj Kumar Verma (46) and Ravi Goel (28), the police said.

Interrogation of the arrested revealed that business rivalry between Raj Kumar Verma and the woman led to the attack.

They owned separate spas in the same locality, a senior police officer said.