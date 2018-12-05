5 Arrested For Killing Delhi Cop Who Had Asked Accused To Repay Loan

The cop's body was found in bushes with injuries on his chin and head in Rohini on November 29. (FILE)

Five persons were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing a Delhi Police constable after he demanded that one of the accused repay a loan he had given him, police said.

Narender, Sahil or Kandi, Nitesh, Ankit and another Sahil were arrested for the murder of Dinesh, a resident of Delhi's Rohini.

Dinesh's body was found in bushes with injuries on his chin and head in Rohini on November 29.

Probe revealed that Narender was Dinesh's family friend and had taken a loan of Rs 8 lakh from him to purchase a taxi. However, he allegedly was unwilling to repay the loan, police said.

During interrogation, Narender told the police that Dinesh was pressurising him to return his money which led to the murder. Narender also gave his associate Sahil Rs 5 lakh to kill Dinesh, police said.

Dinesh had left his house on November 28 at around 11.40 pm and was being followed by the accused. They attacked him with bricks and then strangled him, police said.