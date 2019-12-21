46 Flights Diverted, 17 Trains Running Late Amid Dense Fog In Delhi

Passengers have been advised to contact the airline concerned to know about the status of their flights.

The cold wave that has swept north India has affected air and train services in the region, particularly in Delhi, where close to 800 flights were delayed and over 100 trains remained two hours behind schedule due to low visibility on Friday.

As many as 46 flights approaching Delhi were diverted to nearby cities till midnight, airport officials said.

This morning, the Delhi Airport advised passengers to contact the airline concerned to know about the status of flight departures and arrivals. "While landings and take offs continue at Delhi airports, flights that are not CAT III A compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," the Delhi Airport tweeted.

As per procedure, pilots trained in CAT III A can only land their flights if the minimum visibility is at 200 metres, those not trained has to keep flying in the air till the visibility improve or has to be diverted to another airport.

While no major flights disruptions were reported from the national capital today, train services to and from Delhi remained affected due to intense fog in north India. News agency ANI reported that at least 17 trains are running over two hours behind schedule today.

A minimum temperature of 6.4 degrees celsius was recorded in the national capital on Friday.

The Met department has forecast "severe cold conditions" accompanied by light rain drizzle in the city for Saturday.