The girl was allegedly raped at the teen's house in Delhi's Rohini. (Representational)

A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a boy at his house in Delhi's Rohini on Sunday, police said.

The child's mother was taking a nap when the accused, a class 9 student took her to his house and allegedly raped her, a senior police officer said.

When the girl returned home, her mother noticed bleeding. The girl narrated the whole episode, following which the mother confronted the accused.

The boy was arrested on Monday, he said.