Speeding Truck Runs Over People Sleeping On Delhi Road Divider, 4 Killed

Four people were killed as a speeding truck ran over people sleeping on a road divider in Delhi's Seemapuri area last night. Two others were also injured in the incident that occurred near the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus depot in the area at 1.51 am, police said.

The dead were identified as Karim, 52, Chhote Khan, 25, Shah Alam, 38, and Rahu, 45. Manish, 16, and Pradeep, 30, were among those injured.

They were sleeping on the road divider when the incident occurred, said police.

Visuals this morning showed the bodies of the victims near the divider and an electric pole toppled over next to them.

The driver fled the spot with the truck after the incident, police said, adding that they have formed multiple teams who are searching for the accused.