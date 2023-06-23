4 Detained With 2 Leopard Skins In Delhi

The detained persons were handed over to Forest Officials for arrest.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) detained four persons in the national capital and recovered 2 leopard skins from their custody, officials said on Thursday.

"Continuing its endeavour for safeguarding the Country's Fauna, DRI detained 4 persons in Delhi under Section 50(1)(c) of The Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and recovered 2 leopard skins from their custody," an official of DRI said.

Notably, the detained persons were handed over to Forest Officials for arrest and further investigations.

