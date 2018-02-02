4 AAP Lawmakers Booked For Attacking Leader Of Opposition Vijender Gupta, BJP Mayors

The MLAs--Jarnail Singh, Akhilesh Tripathi, Jitender Tomar and Sanjeev Jha--were named in the FIR, police said, adding the case was registered based on a complaint by Delhi BJP general-secretary Ravinder Gupta at the Civil Lines Police Station.
The leader of opposition had alleged that AAP leaders and workers "misbehaved" with members of a BJP delegation at Arvind Kejriwal's residence. They had gone there to discuss the relief to traders hit by a sealing drive against illegal commercial establishments on January 30.
The Delhi BJP on Thursday demanded immediate arrest of the AAP MLAs named in the FIR.