36-Year-Old Man Shot Dead, Wife Injured In Rohini: Police

A 36-year-old man was shot dead and his wife injured when some unidentified assailants opened fire on them in the Bawana area of Rohini, the police said today.

The incident occurred at around 8.40 pm on Saturday.

The assailants shot at Amit and he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the police said.

His wife Jyoti (34) also received a gunshot injury on the right side of the waist, they added.

She was admitted to the Saroj Hospital near Madhuban Chowk, where her condition was stated to stable.

Jyoti has two children from her first marriage and she left her first husband Satpal nine years ago, they added.

