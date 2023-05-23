36-Year-Old, Killed By Speeding BMW, Was Family's Sole Breadwinner

Police have registered a case against the driver of the car.

A 36-year-old man who died in an accident after being run over by a speeding BMW car was the sole breadwinner in his family, said his relatives.

Ajay Gupta was returning home on his two-wheeler when he was mowed down by the vehicle near the Moti Bagh metro station in west Delhi in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

He is survived by his wife and two girls aged 4 and 11. They live in Basai Darapur.

Victim's brother Ashish Gupta recalled that his brother was feeling uneasy due to a stomach ache that night, following which he had gone to get some medicines. However, hours later, they received a call saying that Ajay had met with an accident.

"I rushed to the hospital and found out that my brother was hit by a BMW car which was being driven by a woman in an inebriated condition. She was speeding the vehicle at 150 kmph. My brother had sustained severe injuries on his head, eyes and other parts of the body...Later, the doctor told us to shift him to another hospital as his condition was serious," he said.

"We shifted him to another hospital and wished for his speedy recovery but he lost him," he added.

Gupta's family alleged that the woman driver who has been arrested in connection with the accident was drunk. However, the same has not been confirmed by the police, who are waiting for her reports.

According to his relatives, Gupta did not have a stable job or a steady income. His father is suffering from paralysis and has been in bed for the last three years. The victim's father owns a grocery shop which is looked after by his four sons, including Ajay.

"Ajay's financial condition was weak since he did not have a stable job. He used to help his brothers at the shop while constantly looking for work opportunities to earn a bit more to meet the financial requirements of his family," his brother said.

Just two months ago, his four-year-old daughter was admitted to a nursery school, the victim's relatives said.

Ever since Gupta's family learnt about his death, they are inconsolable. His wife Mangla Gupta who has still not come to terms with the reality said she wants justice for her daughters and wants her husband back.

"What will I want now? All I want is justice for my daughters. I don't know how to explain to them that their father has gone forever...I just want my husband back," she said with teary eyes.

The car was being driven by a 28-year-old woman, a resident of Ashok Vihar. An architect by profession, she was allegedly speeding when the car first hit a generator and then ran over Gupta. She was returning from a party in Greater Kailash when the accident occurred, the police said.

The police have registered a case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and later Section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Gupta's relatives said they are worried about the future of the two children, thinking about how they would meet the expenses of their daily requirements and further education.

"The little girl who is just four-year-old was told that her father was no more but she doesn't have the maturity to understand that her father will never return...she keeps asking about him," said a relative.

Gupta's final rites were performed on Sunday.

