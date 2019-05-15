32-Year-Old Shoots Man To Avenge Being Beaten Over Playing Cards: Cops

The accused was arrested from Sector 3 in Delhi's Rohini. (Representational)

A 32-year-old man was arrested in Delhi's Rohini for allegedly killing a person who had beaten him several times for playing cards, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on May 7 when Kuldeep, the victim, and his friend Sachin were going towards Mange Ram Park and were stopped by five men on motorbikes, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) S D Mishra said.

In his complaint, Sachin identified two of them as Sandeep and Chand.

He told the police that Sandeep fired at Kuldeep following an argument between the two and fled from the spot with his accomplices, the DCP said.

Police registered a case in the matter based on a complaint filed by Sachin.

Sandeep was arrested from Sector 3 in Rohini, Mr Mishra said.

During interrogation, Sandeep told the police that Kuldeep used to beat him for playing cards in park, claiming the murder was to avenge the beating.

