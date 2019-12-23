9 Dead, Several Injured After Fire Breaks Out At Cloth Warehouse In Northwest Delhi

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

9 Dead, Several Injured After Fire Breaks Out At Cloth Warehouse In Northwest Delhi

Fire broke down at cloth godown in Delhi

New Delhi:

At least nine people were killed and several injured after a fire broke down in a cloth godown in north Delhi's Kirari area in the early hours of Monday.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Forty-three people were killed when a fire broke out at a luggage manufacturing factory in a crowded area in north Delhi. Most of the people who died were labourers who were sleeping at the factory in Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road when the fire broke out at 5 am.

More details are awaited. 

Comments
Delhi fireThree people diedGodown fire

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News