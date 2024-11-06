3 Men On Bike Open Fire At A Motor Workshop In Delhi, None Injured

The police also mentioned that no one was injured in the incident. (Representational)

Three bike-borne miscreants opened several rounds of fire at a motor workshop in the Dinpur area of Najafgarh on Wednesday, Delhi Police said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwarka, a PCR call regarding firing was received at Police Station Chhawla at around 4.14 pm. On reaching the spot it was found that a motor workshop run by Joginder Singh at Durga Park, Dinpur, Najafgarh was visited by three bike-borne men, out of which one kept sitting on the bike on the road itself and other two entered the workshop and started firing on the parked car.

"Five rounds were fired hitting a car parked in the workshop. Investigation is underway," the police said.

The police also mentioned that no one was injured in the incident.

Notably, this is the second firing incident in the national capital, after one was reported in the Nangloi area on Monday.

Three people with muffled faces and riding on a two-wheeler fired several rounds at a plywood shop and fled the spot in the Delhi Nangloi area on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred at 1:30 PM at Nangloi police station. Upon receiving the call, teams from the local police reached the location.

The incident was confirmed by DCP Outer District, and details were gathered from the complainant.

It was found that while the complainant was at his shop, three youths with muffled faces, came to the shop, fired multiple rounds in the air and ran away on a scooter, police said in a statement.

