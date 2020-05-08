3 Arrested, Juvenile Detained For Robbing Labourers In Delhi: Police

Police recovered Mobile phones, cash and documents from the accused (Representational)

Three men have been arrested and one juvenile detained for allegedly robbing five labourers who were on their way to board a train from Old Delhi Railway station to return to their village in Bihar amid the coronavirus lockdown, police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Amar (22), Sonu (21) and Arjun (21), all residents of central Delhi, they said.

At around 3 am on Wednesday, the labourers who used to work at a factory in Mayapuri, came to know about trains carrying stranded migrants home and started walking along the railway track to Old Delhi Railway station, a senior police officer said.

The five labourers, all from Chhapra district in Bihar, were robbed near a railway crossing in Prem Nagar.

When the robbers were trying to run away, the labourers chased them and caught Amar, the officer said.

Based on information given by Amar, two other accused were arrested and a juvenile was detained. Mobile phones, cash and documents were recovered from their possession, police said.

The police convinced the labourers to stay back and sent them back to their accommodations in the national capital.

Except Shramik Special Trains, which are ferrying migrant workers to their native villages, and goods trains, rail operations are shut since the nationwide lockdown was imposed in March.

The first train to originate from New Delhi, carrying 1,200 migrant workers to Chattarpur in Madhya Pradesh, left on Thursday while the train to Bihar left on Friday.