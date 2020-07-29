3 Arrested For Robbing Rs 5 Lakh From Delhi Sweet Shop Owner At Gunpoint: Police

Police have recovered Rs 89,000, a motorcycle, a mobile phone from the accused (Representational)

A 27-year-old man and his two associates were arrested for robbing Rs 5 lakh from a sweet shop owner in Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

Varun Chaudhary supplied milk to 60-year-old Vijay Karan Sharma, who owns a sweet shop in Rohtash Nagar. He had borrowed Rs 3 lakh from the shop owner and had returned the money on July 12, police said.

However, Varun Chaudhary was aware that Mr Sharma will take the cash with him after closing his shop. So, he and his friends Nitin Bainsla, Ashish Goswami, Mayank Sharma and Ballu decided to rob the shop owner.

At around 11 pm on July 12, when Mr Sharma was returning home on his scooter, Nitin Bainsla and Ashish Goswami, who were riding a motorcycle, waylaid him near Surajmal Vihar and took away cash worth Rs 5 lakh at gunpoint.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rakesh Paweriya said Varun Chaudhary, Mayank Sharma and Ashish Goswami were arrested after being identified through technical and manual intelligence.

"We received information that Mayank Sharma will come near Delhi's Mori Gate on Monday to meet someone. Our team laid a trap there and he was arrested," he said.

Later, Varun Chaudhary was caught from his house in Bhajanpura and Ashish Goswami was caught from Delhi's Khajuri Khas, he said, adding that efforts are being made to arrest the remaining culprits.

Investigation revealed that Nitin Bainsla had arranged a pistol and ammunition for executing the robbery. According to the plan, Varun Chaudhary, Mayank Sharma and Ballu waited in a car near the sweet shop while Nitin Bainsla and Ashish Goswami parked their motorcycle in the street behind the shop, police said.

After the robbery, all the accused reached Delhi's Garhi Mandu village and distributed the robbed money among themselves, he added.

The police have recovered Rs 89,000 so far, a motorcycle and a mobile phone used in the commission of crime.

