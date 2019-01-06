28-Year-Old Restaurant Owner Shot Dead In Delhi

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. (Representational)

In separate incidents, two men were shot dead by unidentified attackers in Delhi, police said on Saturday. A 28-year-old restaurant owner was allegedly shot by unidentified people in Rohini's KN Katju area, police said.

He came out of his restaurant along with his friends and sat in his car. Another car came and its occupants began firing at him. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, Rajneesh Gupta, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini), said.

In another case, a 35-year-old factory supervisor was shot dead in Delhi's Shadara. Police are examining CCTV footage to identify the accused and ascertain the exact sequence of events, a senior police officer said. A case has been registered and the matter is being probed, he said.