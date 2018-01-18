28-Year-Old Man Killed, 2 Injured As SUV Crashes Into 3 Trucks In South Delhi's Mehrauli

Arvind (24), along with two of his friends, Sameer and Irfan Ali (24), was returning from a party in Chhatarpur on Tuesday night in his SUV when the accident occurred, they said.
When they reached 100 Foota Road, Arvind lost control of the SUV that ended up ramming into three trucks parked on the side of the road, the police said.
It is suspected that the car was being driven at a high speed, they said. The impact of the accident was such that the three were left trapped in the vehicle that was mangled.
After great difficulty they were rescued and taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre, police said.
Comments
A case has been registered and the police are probing the matter. It is also being probed whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol, the police said.