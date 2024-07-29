Man Dies Days After Being Hit By Speeding BMW In Mumbai

The police have registered a case against the driver, and have arrested him.

A 28-year-old person died due to his injuries after being hit by a speeding luxury car in Mumbai, police said.

The Worli Police said that the victim, Vinod Lad, died seven days after the accident. The police have registered a case against the driver, Kiran Indulkar and have arrested him.

On July 20, Lad was hit by a speeding car on Abdul Gaffar Khan Road near Worli Sea Link. He died during his treatment on Saturday, July 27.

The incident took place weeks after a similar hit-and-run incident at Mumbai's Worli when a speeding luxury car hit a scooter on Dr Annie Besant Road, killing a 45-year-old woman.

Earlier on July 7, a woman was killed after a luxury car crashed into the bike she was riding with her husband in the Worli area of Mumbai. The deceased woman was identified as Kaveri Nakhwa (45), a resident of Worli Koliwada. The deceased's husband sustained injuries and underwent treatment at a hospital.

"A BMW car ran over two people riding a bike. The woman died in this incident and the other person was injured. This incident took place at 5:30 am this morning when the couple riding on a bike were passing in front of Atria Mall in Worli", a statement from the Mumbai Police said.

Mihir Shah, the accused in the Worli hit-and-run case, was presented before the Sewri court on July 16 for further remand proceedings and was subsequently sent to judicial custody for 14 days, till July 30.

The Police had sought further police custody for the accused but the court refused the demand.

According to the police, during the investigation, Shah refused to answer critical questions about his actions and whereabouts after the crime. He did not disclose why he fled the scene, where he disposed of his car's number plate, or the identities of those who allegedly harboured him while he was on the run.

