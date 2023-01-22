US Man,19, Killed In Horse Training Accident In Tampa Bay Downs

The victim's family was notified of his death. (Representational Image)

A 19-year-old man named Daniel Quintero was an aspiring jockey and exercise rider at Tampa Bay Downs. Mr Quintero was killed in a training accident at Tampa Bay Downs in Florida on Saturday, reported Tampa Bay Times.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, police were called to the racetrack at about 7 a.m. EST. Paramedics pronounced Mr Quintero dead at the scene.

Jockeys and valets observed a moment of silence for Mr Quintero at the track. According to media reports, two horses were involved in the accident which took place on the facility's track.

"Jockeys and their valets observe a moment of silence in honour of 19-year-old exercise rider Daniel Quintero, who died this morning in a training accident," Tampa Bay Downs wrote on Twitter.

In a separate post, it wrote, "The entire racetrack community expresses its condolences to his family members and friends."

Both the horses were unharmed.

Sydney Fried, a pony rider at Tampa Bay Downs told Racing Post, "Daniel was an intelligent young man. He was always paying attention to everything around him. He never hesitated to ask any questions and once he got the answer he learned very quickly."