26-Year-Old Man Found Dead Near Community Centre In Delhi: Cops

A 26-year-old man was found dead early this morning near the Community Centre in L Block, JJ Colony, Wazirpur, prompting a swift response from local police and forensic teams.

The victim has been identified as Deepak Kumar Gond, a resident of Uttar Pradesh who had recently moved to Delhi for work.

According to police sources, a PCR call was received at 8:58 AM reporting a body near Sri Ram Medicos, adjacent to the community centre. ASI Pushkar and Constable Toppin were dispatched to the scene, where they discovered the body of a male, estimated to be 27-28 years old, with blood oozing from the mouth and ear but no visible external injuries.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and Crime Team were called to examine the scene. Initial investigations revealed no signs of foul play. The deceased was later identified as Deepak Kumar Gond, son of Lahari Prasad Gond, hailing from Maheshpur village in Deoria district, Uttar Pradesh. He had been living as a tenant in a room located just adjacent to where his body was found.

Further inquiry indicated that Gond may have accidentally fallen from the rooftop of the rented building during the early hours. Investigators found a broken brick on the rooftop and the deceased's white shirt hanging on a nearby wall, supporting the accidental fall theory. The forensic team thoroughly inspected the rooftop and the rented room.

Mohd Feroz, the landlord of the rented premises situated at Shop No. 74, DDA Market, L Block, stated that the deceased had moved in just 4-5 days ago and was working as an electrician.

The body has been moved to the BJRM Hospital mortuary, and efforts are underway to contact the victim's family. Police have ruled out any immediate suspicion of foul play,

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)