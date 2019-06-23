25-Year-Old Man Arrested For Sending Death Threat To Manoj Tiwari

The man said he was under "extreme compulsion" kill Manoj Tiwari.

A 25-year-old was arrested in Delhi today for allegedly sending a death threat to Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari through a text message, saying he was under "extreme compulsion" kill him, the police said.

The accused, from Bihar's Buxar, told police that he found Manoj Tiwari's contact number online and sent him a death threat to seek attention, a senior officer said.

"He has been arrested as a preventive measure," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

The Delhi BJP chief received the message at 12.52 pm on Friday. He read it on Saturday evening and immediately informed police.

The man also threatened to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi "if need be", Manoj Tiwari said.