25-Year-Old Arrested For Killing Auto-Rickshaw Driver In Delhi

Police said raids are being conducted to apprehend the other accused. (Representational)

A day after the killing of an auto-rickshaw driver in Shahdara's Krishna Nagar area, a 25-year-old man was arrested on Thursday in connection with the case, the police said.

The accused was identified as Nikhil Chaudhary, a native of Bulandshahr and resident of Sagarpur, they said, adding that the weapon and the motorcycle used in the crime have been recovered.

According to police, 28-year-old auto driver Rohit was shot dead on Tuesday night by two bike-borne men.

The incident happened when Rohit was returning home. The killing was captured by a CCTV camera installed in the area, a senior police officer said.

Chaudhary and Rohit's wife were apparently having an affair and the former suspected that Rohit used to torture her, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Meghna Yadav said, adding that the accused was previously involved in a number of criminal cases, including murder.

An investigation is underway to determine if Rohit's wife was involved in the killing and raids are being conducted to apprehend the other accused, a senior police officer said.