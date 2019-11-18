21-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death By 3 Men In Delhi's Madangir Area

The police were informed about the incident at around 11.12 pm on Sunday night. (Representational)

A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by three men following an argument in south Delhi's Madangir area, police said on Monday.

He has been identified as Manoj alias Lavi, a resident of Madangir. He worked as a helper with a dentist, they said.

The police were informed about the incident at around 11.12 pm on Sunday night.

Manoj was rushed to a nearby hospital by his relatives but was declared brought dead, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur.

Stab injuries were found on Manoj's body, he said.

A case of murder has been registered at the Ambedkar Nagar police station and investigation has been initiated, he added.

The initial probe revealed that the Manoj was allegedly stabbed by three persons after they had a heated argument, the officer said.

The trigger behind the argument will be ascertained after the accused are nabbed, the officer added.

Efforts are being made to arrest the accused, the police said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.