21-Year-Old Delhi Woman Commits Suicide At Home By Hanging

The deceased lived with her husband in Nihar Vihar's Shivram Park Colony. The couple has been married for a year now, they said.

Delhi | | Updated: July 28, 2018 17:15 IST
A 21-year-old woman was today found hanging from the ceiling fan at her residence (Representational)

New Delhi: 

A 21-year-old married woman was today found hanging from the ceiling fan at her residence in outer Delhi's Nihal Vihar, police said.

Police received information about the incident at 7.30 am.

The woman lived with her husband in Nihal Vihar's Shivram Park Colony. The couple has been married for a year now, they said.

Police said that the couple had a personal dispute.

No suicide note has been recovered and no injury marks were found on the body, except for the mark left by the 'chunni' that she used to allegedly commit suicide, they said.

The statements of the husband and parents of the deceased will be recorded in the presence of the sub-divisional magistrate.

A case of dowry death is likely to be filed based on the statements, police said, adding that investigation was underway.

