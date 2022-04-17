20 Men Arrested In Delhi Hanuman Jayanti Violence, 2nd Shooter At Large

The police said two minors have also been apprehended for the violence which took place during a Hanuman Jayanti procession.

Three country-made pistols and five swords have been seized from the arrested men, the police said. The men have already been produced in court.

Among the arrested men is Aslam, who, the police say, shot at Delhi Police sub-inspector Medalal Meena. A country-made pistol has been recovered from him.

Another man, Ansar, who allegedly brought four or five people with him and started arguments with procession members near the mosque, has also been arrested. This altercation escalated to stone pelting from both sides.

In a video that emerged this afternoon, a second man has also been seen firing a pistol. The police said he has been identified and efforts are on to arrest him.

The clash broke out last evening between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession. Both sides have accused the other of initiating the violence.

The Muslims in the area have claimed that those participating in the Hanuman Jayanti procession carried weapons and tried to vandalise a mosque.

Participants in the procession admitted that they carried arms but blamed the violence on the Muslims, who they said, threw stones at them.

The police have registered a case under sections relating to rioting, attempt to murder and Arms Act. Ten teams of officers from the Crime Branch and Special Cell have been formed to investigate the matter.