2 Women Arrested For Manhandling Cop, Breaking Cell Phone Inside Police Station In Delhi

Two women, who claimed to be married to the same man, were arrested for allegedly manhandling a sub-inspector and breaking the mobile phone of another inside a police station in northwest Delhi's Rohini, officials said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday evening. The accused were identified as Alka (29) and Hemlata (29), they said.

According to police, one Mahesh Barwa was taken to South Rohini police station for investigation in connection with a case. He was later arrested for misbehaving with police personnel.

Later, Alka and Hemlata, both claiming to be Barwa's wife, came to the police station for his release. Both of them created a ruckus, manhandled a sub-inspector and tore his uniform. They also broke the mobile phone of another sub-inspector when he tried make a video of the assault, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said.

A case was registered against the two women on Saturday under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 34 (common intension) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code at South Rohini police station, the DCP said.

The women were produced before the metropolitan magistrate and were later arrested, the police said.