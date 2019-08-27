2 Uzbek Women Allegedly Enter Delhi Airport With 'Cancelled' Ticket, Caught

the 2 have been handed over to the police and a case has been registered against them.

Two women from Uzbekistan have been apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport for allegedly using a fake ticket to enter the terminal area, officials said on Tuesday.

Farakhat Duschanova and Mekhriniso Matyakubova were apprehended on Monday as they were found roaming in the terminal area and later attempting to leave the Terminal-3 (T3) building of the airport, the official said.

The women, holding passports of Uzbekistan, were stopped and questioned by CISF personnel as exiting the terminal area is not allowed under normal circumstances, he said.

The passengers informed that they used a "cancelled" ticket to Almaty (Kazakhstan) for entering the terminal, the official said.

They have been handed over to the police which has registered a criminal case of trespass against them.

Entering an airport terminal without a valid ticket is illegal under Indian aviation rules.

