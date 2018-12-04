2 Shot At In Delhi After They Requested DJ To Play A Song On Repeat

The accused escape, police said, adding the victims suffered bullet injuries in their abdomen. (FILE)

Three persons, including a disc jockey (DJ), were arrested in New Delhi for firing at two others after they requested the DJ to play a particular song repeatedly, police said. The incident took place at a family function in Delhi's Palam Village on Sunday night.

Shanky Bhardwaj and his cousin Tushar Bhardwaj were insisting Akshay, the DJ, to play the song "Tamanche Pe Disco..." repeatedly, which led to a fight between them, a police officer said on the condition of anonymity.

Akshay, 19, later informed his employers, Sanjay Sharma and Ashish Sharma. They came and fired at Shanky, 23, and Tushar, 16.

The accused managed to escape, the officer said, adding that the victims suffered bullet injuries in their abdomen.

The police team reached the spot and found Shanky and Tushar Bhardwaj lying in a pool of blood, Deputy Commissioner of Police Devender Arya said.

"They were taken to a hospital in Dwarka where they are still undergoing treatment. Their condition is out of danger as per the doctors," Mr Arya said.

Akshay and his employers Sanjay, 29, and his brother Ashish, 23, were arrested on Monday from their hideouts in west Delhi in separate police raids, the Joint Commissioner of Police told news agency IANS.