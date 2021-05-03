2 Nurses Arrested For Black-Marketing Of Remdesivir In Delhi: Police

The Delhi police said they received a tip-off about the two accused and then arrested them. (File)

Two nurses of a private hospital in west Delhi who allegedly took Remdesivir injection vials of dead coronavirus patients for black-marketing have been arrested, the police said.

The accused have been identified as Domathoti Yashwanth, 27, a resident of Harsh Vihar, and Deepak, 28, a resident of Budh Vihar.

With an unprecedented rise in coronavirus cases, the drug is in high demand these days even though experts have underlined its limited benefits.

The police said they had received a tip-off about the two accused and laid a trap near Punjabi Bagh Flyover after being informed that Yashwanth would arrive there to sel Remdesiver injection at inflated prices.

A senior police officer said Yashwanth was arrested on Saturday near the Punjabi Bagh Flyover, towards Britannia Chowk, when he was coming in a car.

Two Remdesivir injection vials were recovered from his possession, the officer said.

Yashwanth told the police he was a staff nurse at Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, Punjabi Bagh, and that his colleague Deepak used to take away the injections of dead patients at the facility and sold them for Rs 30,000 to 40,000, the officer said.

Later, Deepak was also arrested from Maharaja Agrasen Hospital and three Remdesivir injection vials were recovered from him, police said.