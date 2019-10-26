2 Men Stabbed To Death By Security Guards After Fight In Delhi: Police

The police have registered a murder case against the guards. (Representational)

Two men were stabbed to death allegedly by two security guards after a fight in Delhi, the police said today.

The incident took place on Friday at a construction site near a school in outer Delhi's Swaroop Nagar.

The police said that the man's father was constructing a house and the security guards used to stay at the site.

On Friday, after the man arrived drunk at the construction site and a fight broke out between him and the security guard, the police said.

The security guard called his friend for help while the man brought his acquaintance. A fight broke out among the four of them.

The security guards attacked the men with a knife.

The police have registered a murder case against the guards.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.