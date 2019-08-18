2 Men Stabbed After Confronting Sister's Harassers In South Delhi

They were allegedly stabbed by Anoop Rathore, an autorickshaw driver. (Representational)

Two brothers were stabbed for allegedly asking a group of men to stop troubling their sister in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar, the police said on Saturday.

One of the accused was arrested, they added.

The victims were identified as Nitesh, a first-year student at the Delhi University, and Mahesh, working at a private hospital, the police said, adding that they were allegedly stabbed by Anoop Rathore, an autorickshaw driver.

"The victims had gone to a nearby market where the accused was already present with his friends. They asked Rathore not to trouble their sister and to stay away from her, following which, a scuffle broke out between the two groups," a senior police officer said.

During the scuffle, Rathore and his friends stabbed the two and fled the spot.

The victims were rushed to a hospital, where they are undergoing treatment, the police said, adding that a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was lodged against the accused.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.