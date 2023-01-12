2 Men Arrested In Delhi, Were Planning Targeted Killings: Police Sources

One of the two men has links with a Canada-based Khalistani terrorist, sources said

Two weeks before Republic Day, the Delhi Police has arrested two men with weapons who they say were planning a targeted killing in the national capital. A "blue print of their plan" has also been retrieved from their phones, sources said.

The police sources claim they have recovered three pistols and 22 rounds from the accused in a special raid at a house in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Thursday evening.

One of the accused is 56-year-old Naushad, a resident of Jahangirpuri, who has already served a full sentence for two murders and 10 years for handling explosives, sources said.

The other accused is 29-year-old Jagjit Singh, who jumped parole in a murder case in Uttarakhand. Sources say he has links with a Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Aarshdeep Singh Gill, and keeps getting instructions from anti-national elements from other countries.

Gill was designated a terrorist by the government this Monday. He has been involved in targeted killings, terror financing and extortion in Punjab.

The Home Ministry had said on Monday that Gill alias Arsh Dala, who was born in Ludhiana but is currently based in Canada, is involved in the cross-border smuggling of drugs and weapons on a large scale.

He is associated with the banned Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and runs terror modules on behalf of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated terrorist.