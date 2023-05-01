2 Men Arrested In Delhi, Used To Post Their Robbery Videos Online

The duo has been involved in robbery and snatching cases (Representational photo)

Two men wanted in robbery cases and who allegedly shot videos of their hooliganism and uploaded them on social media to impress youngsters to join their gang were arrested here, police said on Monday.

Bunty (23) and Rahul (22), both residents of Swaroop Nagar, were arrested on Sunday when they were roaming in the area to commit robbery and take revenge on rival gang members, Jitendra Kumar Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest), said.

He said the accused were active in Mukundpur, Swaroop Nagar and other city border areas.

Four firearms and as many live cartridges were recovered from their possession, Mr Meena said.

Investigation revealed that the accused duo used to shoot videos of their hooliganism and uploaded them on their social media profiles in order to impress youngsters to join their gang, the DCP said.

The duo has been involved in robbery and snatching cases in Swaroop Nagar and Adarsh Nagar, police said, adding further investigation is underway.