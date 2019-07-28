2 Killed As Honda City Smashes Into Pole In Delhi, Cops Suspect Speeding

Two people died in the accident in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar; two more were injured.

A man and a woman were killed after the sedan in which they were travelling in hit an electric pole in high speed in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar this morning, the police said. Two others who were in the car were injured.

The force of the impact was such that the front portion of the Honda City car was completely pushed in and the electric pole was uprooted.

In visuals, the iron fence that was installed on the road divider was also seen mangled.

The passengers have been identified as Keshav, 21, a resident of Kamla Nagar; Prabhjot Singh, 18, from Malka Ganj; Arshpreet, 19, from Haryana's Sirsa, and Rubal, 20.

The Honda City car hit the electric police in a high speed

They were taken to GTB Hospital, where Prabhjot Singh and Rubal died, said senior police officer Meghna Yadav said.

The police said the driver could have been speeding. "From a preliminary examination, it seems the driver was speeding and lost control of the car," said a senior police officer.

The traffic police have warned against speeding in early morning hours, especially when it's raining, as drivers' situational awareness levels are low.

