Two passengers were injured on Wednesday morning after a private bus overturned near Rajokri flyover in southwest Delhi, officials said.

The chartered bus coming from Rajasthan's Ajmer was carrying around 50 passengers.

A woman and child were injured in the accident and rushed to a hospital, a senior official said.

