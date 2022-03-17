2 Indian Nationals Detained At Delhi Airport, 250 Riflescopes Recovered

Both the accused had arrived from Bangkok on a Thai Airways flight.

Riflescope is a restricted item for import and attracts action under the Arms Act.

New Delhi:

As many as 250 riflescopes were recovered from the baggage of two Indian nationals who were detained at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) on Thursday.

Further investigations into the case are ongoing.

