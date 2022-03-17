2 Indian Nationals Detained At Delhi Airport, 250 Riflescopes Recovered

Riflescope is a restricted item for import and attracts action under the Arms Act.

As many as 250 riflescopes were recovered from the baggage of two Indian nationals who were detained at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) on Thursday.

Both the accused had arrived from Bangkok on a Thai Airways flight.

Riflescope is a restricted item for import and attracts action under the Arms Act.

Delhi | Two Indian nationals detained at IGI Airport today on their arrival from Bangkok after 250 pieces of riflescopes were recovered from their baggage. Riflescope is a restricted item for import, and also attracts action under the Arms Act. Further investigations are ongoing. pic.twitter.com/bP2sGU4Ldr — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2022

Further investigations into the case are ongoing.