2 Entered Delhi Lt Governor's Home Posing As Government Officers, Arrested

Two persons have been arrested for entering the residence of Delhi LG VK Saxena by posing as an Indian Administration Officer (IAS) and a Personal Assistant of an MP, officials said.

Both accused were from Odisha. One of the two, claimed to be an IAS officer while the other claimed to be a PA of MP.

According to the police, around a week ago, two persons identified as Abhimanyu Sethi, a resident of Odisha along with one of his companions Abhishek reached the residence of LG Saxena.

"At the entrance of the LG's residence, Abhimanyu introduced himself as an IAS officer whereas Abhishek as the Personal Assistant of an MP," the police said.

The police informed that after entering LG's house, both the accused met with the staff present there. However, the staff understood that they were lying and informed the Delhi police.

"No criminal record has been found till now against both of them, but since they tried to impersonate and enter LG's house, the police have arrested them," the police said.

"A case has been registered under section 419," they added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

