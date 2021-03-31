2 Dead, 2 Injured After Truck Runs Over Footpath In Delhi

To save the scooter rider, the truck ran over a footpath in Delhi's Kashmiri Gate area.

Two people were killed and two others were injured after a truck ran over a footpath in the Kashmiri Gate area of the national capital today.

According to one of the eyewitnesses, the accident took place at around 6 am in the morning, when a truck was coming from Shahdara towards Kashmiri Gate and at the same time, a two-wheeler was coming from the wrong side. To save the scooter rider, the truck ran over the footpath.

"The driver was caught from the spot. He has been identified as Ateek," said a Delhi Police official.

"The scooty rider and a person sleeping on the footpath died on the spot and the other two were injured. The injured are undergoing treatment in the hospital," the police official added.